Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $147.32 on Tuesday. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $125.83 and a 52-week high of $149.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

