WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WEC. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

WEC stock opened at $82.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth $86,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth $12,074,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 35.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth $306,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

