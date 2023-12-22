Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennar in a research note issued on Sunday, December 17th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.68. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $14.58 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.56 EPS.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.53.

NYSE:LEN opened at $147.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lennar has a 1-year low of $88.42 and a 1-year high of $156.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy Banse purchased 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse purchased 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,230.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

