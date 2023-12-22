Wedbush Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Amazon.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.25.

AMZN stock opened at $153.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $155.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,853. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

