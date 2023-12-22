Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,286 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.17% of Science Applications International worth $9,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 84.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $228,195.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,443,201.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,645 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.3 %

Science Applications International stock opened at $123.10 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $95.43 and a 12-month high of $136.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.92 and a 200 day moving average of $114.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

