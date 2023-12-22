Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,511 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.16% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $13,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.3% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNW shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $70.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.50. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $68.55 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 83.81%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading

