Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $12.64 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,308 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.07% of PPL worth $12,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in PPL by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PPL by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PPL by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PPL by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 3.9% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. UBS Group cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

