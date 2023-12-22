Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $14.65 Million Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,023 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.13% of Evergy worth $14,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 25.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,058,000 after purchasing an additional 71,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 1,332.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 347,949 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $51.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $65.39.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.6425 dividend. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.82%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

