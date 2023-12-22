Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $16.45 Million Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,513 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.13% of Vistra worth $16,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 48.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 311.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VST. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST opened at $37.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $38.34.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.213 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.