Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $16.98 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,966 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $16,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Republic Services by 87,079.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,931,795,000 after buying an additional 169,106,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,421,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,933,000 after acquiring an additional 56,686 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after acquiring an additional 168,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,964,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,389,000 after acquiring an additional 27,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,614,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,138,000 after acquiring an additional 433,931 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $161.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.52. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.58 and a 1 year high of $167.17.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.77.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

