Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $8.97 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Moody’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Moody’s by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO stock opened at $386.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $347.81 and its 200-day moving average is $341.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $272.70 and a 1 year high of $396.91.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,357 shares of company stock valued at $5,449,689. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCO

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.