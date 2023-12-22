Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185,077 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.26% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $13,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,453,000 after acquiring an additional 289,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,631 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,904,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,576,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,615,000 after purchasing an additional 105,029 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,409,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,479,000 after buying an additional 288,435 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,646.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,646.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,729,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,431 shares of company stock worth $8,654,067. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $85.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.31. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $90.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $408.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PNFP. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.86.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

