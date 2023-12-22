Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 20,722 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,722 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.28% of Vontier worth $13,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vontier by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 82,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Vontier Stock Performance

VNT stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.52. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter. Vontier had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 67.42%. Analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

