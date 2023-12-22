Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,388 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.28% of Atkore worth $15,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in Atkore by 72.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 25.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 93.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period.

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $158.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.22 and a 200 day moving average of $143.74. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.90 and a 12 month high of $164.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Activity at Atkore

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. Atkore had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $19,113,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,194. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

