Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,871 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.17% of Littelfuse worth $10,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LFUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total value of $426,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $267.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.18 and its 200 day moving average is $257.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.16 and a twelve month high of $309.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $607.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.80 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

