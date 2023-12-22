Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 10,105 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,105 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $13,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 936.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $1,297,034.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,210.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,672 shares of company stock valued at $27,911,403. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMUS opened at $154.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $161.19. The company has a market cap of $179.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

