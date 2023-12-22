Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 106,667 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,667 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $16,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $34.04 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.