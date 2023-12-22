Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 11,990 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,990 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $207.54 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $219.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.64.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

