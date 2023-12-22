Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 186,179 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186,179 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.29% of OneMain worth $14,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on OneMain from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on OneMain from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

OneMain Stock Up 1.6 %

OMF stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.64. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.71.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.28 million. Research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 73.80%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

