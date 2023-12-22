Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 190,592 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,592 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.13% of Ovintiv worth $17,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

Ovintiv Stock Up 0.7 %

OVV stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.61. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average of $44.28.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.