Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 24,548 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,548 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 696,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,246,000 after acquiring an additional 62,035 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,974,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $95.71 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.16%.

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.44.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

