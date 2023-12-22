Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 39,504 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,504 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.10% of CarMax worth $11,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in CarMax by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 456.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 194.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

NYSE:KMX opened at $78.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.33. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

