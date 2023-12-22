Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 87,893 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 87,893 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.34% of Allison Transmission worth $18,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 54.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,123,000 after buying an additional 1,218,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $49,812,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth $36,670,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth $16,514,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 292.8% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,439,000 after buying an additional 402,019 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $58.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average of $56.82.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $120,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,469.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALSN

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.