Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,840 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.21% of Encompass Health worth $14,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 0.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,364,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Encompass Health by 21.3% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Encompass Health by 99.9% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 16.8% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 300,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,247,000 after buying an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE EHC opened at $66.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $72.06.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

