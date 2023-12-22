Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Qiagen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.43.

NYSE QGEN opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.51. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.79 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 15.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Qiagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 26.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,229,000 after buying an additional 86,591 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 24.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qiagen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,049,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,440,000 after purchasing an additional 179,913 shares during the period. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

