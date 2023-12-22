Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Price Target to $28.00

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NYSE ATMU opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $396.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.93 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 79.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $101,348.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,268 shares in the company, valued at $375,533.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,652,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,712,000 after acquiring an additional 705,018 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,697,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,456,000 after acquiring an additional 710,540 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,563,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

