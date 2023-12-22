Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $63.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.58.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of JCI stock opened at $55.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.28. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 206,851 shares of company stock valued at $10,825,858 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.