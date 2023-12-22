Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $105.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.09.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $96.92 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of -248.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.80.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -830.77%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

