Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) to Underweight

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNK. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, October 30th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.14. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. Cinemark had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $874.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

