Wells Fargo & Company Raises Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $120.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several other reports. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.44.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EMR opened at $95.71 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

