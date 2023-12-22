Wells Fargo & Company Raises Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $491.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $491.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LII. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho raised Lennox International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennox International from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lennox International from $378.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lennox International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $446.40.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LII

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of LII opened at $443.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.96. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $232.00 and a 1 year high of $451.31.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 2,262.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lennox International will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In related news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 1,000 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.85, for a total value of $366,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,386.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lennox International news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.85, for a total transaction of $366,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,386.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.70, for a total value of $2,968,104.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,443,288.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,975 shares of company stock worth $5,034,472 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 43.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lennox International by 8.5% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lennox International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Lennox International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in Lennox International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 10,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.