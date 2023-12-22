Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,292 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

