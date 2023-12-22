William G. Barron Sells 14,214 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Stock

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) Director William G. Barron sold 14,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $340,283.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FFBC opened at $23.70 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $288.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.25 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 24.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on FFBC. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bancorp.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,933,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,339,000 after buying an additional 423,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,686,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,279,000 after buying an additional 69,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,535,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,270,000 after buying an additional 145,891 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,179,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,889,000 after buying an additional 125,325 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,138,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,098,000 after buying an additional 178,038 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

