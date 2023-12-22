William Robert Carey Sells 1,287 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) CAO William Robert Carey sold 1,287 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $30,360.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,695.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

William Robert Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Couchbase alerts:

On Wednesday, December 20th, William Robert Carey sold 452 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $10,463.80.

On Friday, December 1st, William Robert Carey sold 1,000 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

Couchbase Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.98. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The business had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 20.6% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,942,000 after purchasing an additional 193,898 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 35.7% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the second quarter worth about $5,695,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 54.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 46,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BASE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Couchbase from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BASE

About Couchbase

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.