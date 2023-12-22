Wolverine World Wide’s (WWW) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Wolverine World Wide from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Williams Trading reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.63. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.15 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -10.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

