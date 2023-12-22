Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WH stock opened at $79.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,812,000 after buying an additional 3,002,259 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $3,335,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

