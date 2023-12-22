Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) COO Sells $1,529,459.40 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) COO Dali Rajic sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,529,459.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,241,787.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zscaler Stock Up 1.2 %

ZS stock opened at $221.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of -190.80 and a beta of 0.87. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zscaler from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.35.

View Our Latest Report on ZS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Zscaler by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.