Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) COO Sells $1,529,459.40 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) COO Dali Rajic sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,529,459.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,241,787.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Zscaler Stock Up 1.2 %
ZS stock opened at $221.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of -190.80 and a beta of 0.87. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Zscaler by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zscaler
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.