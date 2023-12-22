Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZWS. KeyCorp downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.14.

ZWS stock opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $30.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is a boost from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

In other news, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,043,689.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at $952,238. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $1,548,685.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,711.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,043,689.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at $952,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 146,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 23.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 390,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after acquiring an additional 75,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 13.6% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 57,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

