Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Gap Up to $9.06

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.06, but opened at $9.38. Zymeworks shares last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 17,502 shares.

Zymeworks Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $652.40 million, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. Zymeworks had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 44.62%. The company had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. Analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zymeworks Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 33.3% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 10,087,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,191,000 after buying an additional 2,518,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,807,000 after acquiring an additional 314,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 371.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,105 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 12.5% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,651,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after acquiring an additional 293,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 1.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,509,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,680,000 after acquiring an additional 23,955 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

