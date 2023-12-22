Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Gap Up to $9.06

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.06, but opened at $9.38. Zymeworks shares last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 17,502 shares.
Zymeworks Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $652.40 million, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69.
Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. Zymeworks had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 44.62%. The company had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. Analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Zymeworks Company Profile
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zymeworks
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.