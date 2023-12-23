11,450 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Ball by 446.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.44.

Ball Price Performance

NYSE BALL opened at $57.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $62.14. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.33.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. On average, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

