12,000 Shares in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Purchased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 87,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

LYG stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $2.63.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LYG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 62 ($0.78) in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

