20,168 Shares in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 20,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DMB stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $11.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

