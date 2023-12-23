22,982 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,809,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,952,000 after buying an additional 685,850 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,732,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,792,000 after buying an additional 215,134 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,800,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,132,000 after buying an additional 349,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Price Performance

NYSE IP opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.96.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IP

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.