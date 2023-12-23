2,482 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Trading Down 0.7 %

SONY opened at $92.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $113.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.95. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.81 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). Sony Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SONY shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

