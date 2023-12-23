24,900 Shares in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Purchased by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $829,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFU opened at $39.45 on Friday. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.37.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

