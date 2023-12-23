2,663 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 92,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 32.9% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in 3M by 16.2% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Up 0.7 %

MMM stock opened at $106.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.33. The company has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $129.90.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMM

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.