312,745 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 312,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,773,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 18,664 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 45,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $101.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $403.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

