3,803 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,803 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $44,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens increased their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 159,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $24,772,565.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,940,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,795,764,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 159,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $24,772,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,940,417 shares in the company, valued at $35,795,764,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock valued at $544,456,070. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $156.65 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.60. The firm has a market cap of $421.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

