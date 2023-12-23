4,049 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Airbnb by 14,678.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,306,000 after buying an additional 1,885,611 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Airbnb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after buying an additional 1,103,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,967,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $140.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.17. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $5,328,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,044,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,187,856.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $1,638,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,807,861.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $5,328,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,044,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,187,856.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 897,396 shares of company stock worth $122,877,032. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

