4,309 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 74.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $133.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $176.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 117.37%.

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.62.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

